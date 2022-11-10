Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 1,466,520 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $579,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

