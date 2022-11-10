Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 7.8 %

SIGA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $633.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

