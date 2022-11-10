Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $361.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 364.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $695.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $89,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,720 shares of company stock worth $9,398,336. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

