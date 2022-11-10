Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,734 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.71. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.