Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.3 %

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

REG opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.