Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

