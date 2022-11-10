Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.97. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

