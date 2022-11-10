Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $1.36 Million in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

