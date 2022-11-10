Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 79,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital Increases Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

