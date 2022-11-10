Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after buying an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 439,307 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,304,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after buying an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

GBT opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

