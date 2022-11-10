Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Sempra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 1.1 %

Sempra stock opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

