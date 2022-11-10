Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,681 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.20.

Assurant Stock Down 0.3 %

About Assurant

AIZ stock opened at $122.62 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

