Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 27,500 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

