Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 530 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 165.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.6% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

