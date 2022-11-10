Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 943 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $150.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

