Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PACCAR Stock Down 0.8 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

