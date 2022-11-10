Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bill.com worth $14,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,957,000 after acquiring an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,393.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after acquiring an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $99.36 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $625,432.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

