Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $199.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

