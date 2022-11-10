Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Bioventus Stock Down 14.0 %

Bioventus stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.85. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bioventus by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

