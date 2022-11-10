Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Bioventus Stock Performance

NYSE BVS opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $199.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 255.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Further Reading

