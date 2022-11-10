Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,690.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,042 shares of company stock worth $876,146. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

BE stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

