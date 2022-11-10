BTIG Research Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

