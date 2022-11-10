Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

Cable One Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CABO opened at $620.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,869.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $891.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.10.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 62.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.