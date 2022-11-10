Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target to C$1.30

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRNWF. TD Securities cut Greenlane Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Greenlane Renewables to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.