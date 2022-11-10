Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $80.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

