CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.