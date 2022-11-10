CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

