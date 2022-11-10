Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Raised to $368.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $329.00 to $368.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.92.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $324.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day moving average of $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $331.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

