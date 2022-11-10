Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 56,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $7,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

CINF opened at $101.49 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -281.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

