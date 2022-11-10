Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 73,244 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,411,000 after buying an additional 1,397,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,659,000 after buying an additional 789,864 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after buying an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $73,633,000 after buying an additional 606,890 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.45. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

