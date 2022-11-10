Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CLVT stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,591,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 692,670 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

