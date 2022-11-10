Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $27,129,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $2,279,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,591,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,429,000 after buying an additional 692,670 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

