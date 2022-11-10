Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 11,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,045,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

