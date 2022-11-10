Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.