Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $8,788,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

