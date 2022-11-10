Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.