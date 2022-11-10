Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 4,529 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 192,130 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of PTC by 45.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock worth $17,883,184. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC opened at $125.83 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.