Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 59,051 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,051 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,189,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,085,000 after buying an additional 772,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,367,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 226,253 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares in the company, valued at $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock worth $142,556. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

