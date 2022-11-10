Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Venator Materials worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 714,540 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Venator Materials PLC has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $74.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Venator Materials

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $0.60 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.05 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Venator Materials to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

(Get Rating)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.