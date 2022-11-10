Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $218.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $244.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

