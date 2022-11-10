Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,456 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average of $189.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

