Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,423 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

