Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.19. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $218.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

