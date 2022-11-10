Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $683,000 Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

