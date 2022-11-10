Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $895,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,815,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 44.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLI by 193.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $129.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $133.96.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

