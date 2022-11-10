Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 74.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %

Legend Biotech Company Profile

LEGN opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.