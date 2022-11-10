Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $673,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

MHK opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

