Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TIM were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after buying an additional 1,362,421 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in TIM by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 762,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TIM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TIM Price Performance

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.