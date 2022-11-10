Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $758,000 Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $37,023.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $18.40. The company has a market cap of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

