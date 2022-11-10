Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $937,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,052,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $591.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $536.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.29. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $606.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.